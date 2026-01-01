Frame was born from a frustration with existing tools. Media conversion should not require a degree in video engineering or a command-line interface. We built Frame to be the tool we wanted to use: invisible when you do not need it, and incredibly powerful when you do. By using Rust and GPUI-CE, Frame feels native because it is native.

This efficiency allows us to provide a seamless experience where the complexity of FFmpeg is tucked away behind a responsive, fluid interface. It means no more waiting for a bloated application to launch or struggling with non-standard UI patterns. Everything is optimized to get you from raw file to final output with as few clicks as possible, without sacrificing the precision that high-end transcoding requires.