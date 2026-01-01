Frame was born from a frustration with existing tools. Media conversion should not require a degree in video engineering or a command-line interface. We built Frame to be the tool we wanted to use: invisible when you do not need it, and incredibly powerful when you do. By using Rust and GPUI-CE, Frame feels native because it is native.
This efficiency allows us to provide a seamless experience where the complexity of FFmpeg is tucked away behind a responsive, fluid interface. It means no more waiting for a bloated application to launch or struggling with non-standard UI patterns. Everything is optimized to get you from raw file to final output with as few clicks as possible, without sacrificing the precision that high-end transcoding requires.
In an era where every utility seems to require an account, Frame stands apart. It is strictly local-first software. Your media files never leave your device. There is no server-side processing, no telemetry that spies on your content, and no upload bars to watch. This architectural decision ensures not only privacy, but also maximum speed.
Under the minimalist exterior lies the industry-standard FFmpeg engine. Whether you are transcoding raw footage for an archive or compressing a quick screen recording, Frame adapts. It exposes the granular controls professionals need - bitrate, codecs, containers, subtitles, and metadata - without overwhelming casual users.